Dolphins' Brown unsure about status after ankle injury against Bucs

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown was on crutches following his team's victory Sunday against Tampa Bay, and it's unclear how long he'll have them.
Brown hurt his right ankle in the third quarter, limped off the field assisted by teammates and later hobbled to the locker room, where he watched the end of Miami's 25-23 win.
"We took X-rays. We'll wait to see what happens," Brown said. "I don't think it's too bad."
Brown was hurt on a running play that ended with his lost fumble.
"I kind of rolled my foot to the inside," he said. "It's tough coming out of the game. Fortunately we were able to get a W. I just don't like being on the sidelines."
Brown is the Dolphins' leading rusher this season and the triggerman on most of their plays from the Wildcat formation. His absence meant a busier load for Ricky Williams, who ran for a season-high 102 yards.
Brown ran for 82 yards and a touchdown.
"He's our guy," teammate Jason Ferguson said. "Luckily we've got another guy who can pick it up. That's Ricky. He did a great job."
