Dolphins blow the Texans away in explosive first half

Dan Campbell's team hung a beating for ages on Houston in the first half, taking a 41-0 lead into halftime of Sunday's easy win. How dominant were the Dolphins? They were up 35-0 before the Texans gained their first yard on offense. Ryan Tannehill (12/12, 231 yards, 4 TDs, 158.3 rating), Lamar Miller (236 total yards, 2 TDs) and Jarvis Landry (5/83/2) are all on pace for career days.
A snap shot of the carnage:
Landry turns a 12-yard gain for mortals into a 55-yard touchdown:
Miller makes it look to easy on this screen pass score:
We'll have a follow if Bill O'Brien's head explodes during halftime.