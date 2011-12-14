Dolphins begin post-Sparano era vs. struggling Bills

Why to watch
The Dolphins play their first game with Tony Sparano finally put out of his misery. The Bills are looking for any signs of the level of play the team achieved in the first six weeks of the season.
Inside story
Chan Gailey is defending Ryan Fitzpatrick, but his turnovers have been out of control and the Bills can get out of Fitzpatrick's contract without much limitation. Don't see that happening, but it's worth monitoring down the stretch. C.J. Spiller is looking like a bust so far -- would be another wasted top 11 pick if so. This could be a big, big day for Cameron Wake.