Dolphins ask Bowles, McCoy to talk again about head-coach job

Published: Jan 17, 2012 at 08:41 AM

The Miami Dolphins have asked interim coach Todd Bowles and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy to come back for second interviews for the team's head-coaching job, league sources said Tuesday.

Miami, which lost out on Jeff Fisher to the St. Louis Rams, began notifying candidates Tuesday as to whether or not they will be brought back for second interviews, with the process now reaching a finalist stage. Bowles, who replaced Tony Sparano in Week 15 this season and has strong support from Dolphins players, and McCoy are in that mix.

McCoy interviewed Monday with the Dolphins and was scheduled to talk to the Oakland Raiders about their head-coaching job Wednesday, but instead, he'll head back to Miami on Thursday for a second interview. Bowles already has interviewed for the Raiders' job.

It's believed the Dolphins will only re-interview two candidates, although it isn't entirely certain if a third candidate will be involved.

The Dolphins also have interviewed Chicago Bears special teams coach Dave Toub, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin. Toub received a two-year contract from the Bears on Tuesday.

