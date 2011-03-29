Dolphins' Arkansas interest is in TE Williams

Published: Mar 29, 2011 at 08:18 AM

While much of the attention from the visit Dolphins representatives took to Arkansas Tuesday has focused on quarterback Ryan Mallett, league sources said that tight end D.J. Williams is a key reason for Miami's presence there.

The Dolphins have evaluated most top quarterback prospects, including Mallett, but are highly unlikely to draft the former Razorback, according to sources. However, the Dolphins are very much looking at tight ends and having Mallett throwing to Williams at Tuesday's workout was imperative from an evaluation process.

Miami, with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, is likely to utilize more single-back plays, with multiple tight end/H-Back formations, given some of quarterback Chad Henne's limitations (particularly if he remains the starter). Tight end has become a position of need and one they could address in the third round. The Dolphins lack a second-round pick.

Miami is also keeping attention on Alabama running back Mark Ingram and could end up using its first-round selection on him. Ingram had an impressive workout at Alabama's campus Monday for a large Dolphins contingent; the New York Giants and New England Patriots are also monitoring Ingram closely.

Should the Dolphins meet their goal of acquiring a second-round pick, then quarterback Colin Kaepernick of Nevada would be among their targets, according to a league source, should he still be available then.

Kaepernick is scheduled to work out for the Dolphins this week, along with the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. He has already met with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles last week.

