Dolphins aim for first roster of fully registered voters

As the players take on-field steps toward another playoff appearance, and the game's future generations watch with excitement and awe from the sidelines before interacting with their favorite players, the organization is leading a movement that encourages the nation's citizens to use their constitutional right. The event was created through a relationship with RISE (The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) and the Drum Major Institute. The ultimate goal is to rally professional athletes, teams and leagues to promote civic participation in conjunction with National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 26.