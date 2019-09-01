Around the NFL

Dolphins agree to trade LB Kiko Alonso to Saints

Published: Sep 01, 2019 at 02:52 AM

Less than 24 hours after making a blockbuster trade on cutdown day, the Miami Dolphins have made yet another move.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been traded to the Saints in exchange for linebacker Vince Biegel, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The teams later confirmed the trade.

Alonso, 29, spent the past three seasons in Miami and amassed 355 tackles, six forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, five interceptions and one sack in that span. Solid numbers for a player at his position but perhaps more impressive is the fact that Alonso started 46 of a possible 48 regular season games.

A second-round draft pick by the Bills in 2013, Alonso put together an impressive rookie campaign -- 159 tackles, two sacks, four pass deflections, four interceptions -- before being sidelined all of the 2014 season after tearing his ACL in the offseason. He was traded to the Eagles for LeSean McCoy the following year and played in only 11 games before being dealt to the Dolphins in 2016.

Biegel, 26, was drafted in the fourth round by the Packers in 2017 and played nine games that season after dealing with a foot injury. He was waived prior to the start of last season and claimed by the Saints where he joined the practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster. Biegel appeared in 14 games in 2018 and contributed four tackles.

