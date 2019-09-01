Dolphins agree to trade LB Kiko Alonso to Saints

A second-round draft pick by the Bills in 2013, Alonso put together an impressive rookie campaign -- 159 tackles, two sacks, four pass deflections, four interceptions -- before being sidelined all of the 2014 season after tearing his ACL in the offseason. He was traded to the Eagles for LeSean McCoy the following year and played in only 11 games before being dealt to the Dolphins in 2016.