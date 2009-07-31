Dolphins agree to deal with top pick Davis, but two choices still unsigned

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins first-round pick Vontae Davis has agreed to terms, leaving the team still negotiating with two draft choices.
Signing status of top picks
First-round draft picks are starting to sign and get into training camp, but not every selection has a deal. Keep track as teams try to get their top choices signed. The list ...
Agent Todd France confirmed the deal Friday for Davis, the cornerback who played at Illinois and was the 25th pick in the first round. Davis is expected to compete with second-round choice Sean Smith and veteran Eric Green for the starting job that became available when Miami lost Andre Goodman in free agency.
Yet to sign were West Virginia quarterback Pat White, a second-round pick, and Clemson safety Chris Clemons, a fifth-round selection. The first training camp practice is Sunday.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press