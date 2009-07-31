Dolphins agree to deal with top pick Davis, but two choices still unsigned

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 08:38 AM

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins first-round pick Vontae Davis has agreed to terms, leaving the team still negotiating with two draft choices.

Agent Todd France confirmed the deal Friday for Davis, the cornerback who played at Illinois and was the 25th pick in the first round. Davis is expected to compete with second-round choice Sean Smith and veteran Eric Green for the starting job that became available when Miami lost Andre Goodman in free agency.

Yet to sign were West Virginia quarterback Pat White, a second-round pick, and Clemson safety Chris Clemons, a fifth-round selection. The first training camp practice is Sunday.

The Dolphins want to upgrade a secondary that ranked 25th in the NFL against the pass last year.

