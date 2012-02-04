Dolphins add defensive backs coach, two receivers coaches

DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins coach Joe Philbin has added Ken O'Keefe, Lou Anarumo and Phil McGeoghan to his staff, the team announced Saturday.
O'Keefe was Iowa's offensive coordinator for the past 13 years and will coach the Dolphins' wide receivers. McGeoghan will be O'Keefe's assistant, after coaching receivers at South Florida for the last three years. Anarumo most recently had been the defensive backs coach at Purdue, and he'll have that same role with the Dolphins.
The moves completed a busy week for the Dolphins, who earlier announced the hirings of George Edwards as linebackers coach and Zac Taylor as assistant quarterbacks coach. Philbin is retaining tight ends coach Dan Campbell, strength coach Darren Krein and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi from the previous Dolphins staff.
