Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Chad Pennington was in the opposing locker room at the stadium where he spent the first eight years of his NFL career, a big smile peeking out from a gray Miami Dolphins "Division Champions" cap.

"It's always a sweet feeling to be a champion," the Dolphins' quarterback said after beating the New York Jets 24-17 on Sunday. "That's what we are: AFC East champions. It's a great feeling. This organization has been unbelievable. They accepted me from the get-go. This has been an unbelievable ride."

And an improbable one at that. More ...

