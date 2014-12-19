Doh! Obama mistakes James Franco for Joe Flacco

President Obama went out of his way on Friday to express his disappointment over the cancelled release of Sony's "The Interview."
In addressing North Korea's chaos-inducingcyber-attack on the studio, the leader of the free world wove a convoluted web involving the film's stars -- James Franco and Seth Rogen -- and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.
"I think it says something interesting about North Korea that they decided to have the state mount an all-out assault on a movie studio because of a satirical movie starring Seth Rogen and James Flacco," Obama said, botching the actor's surname.
Flacco quickly reached out to The Prez with a correction:
Followed by this open invite to Franco:
Joe Flacco's week began like any other, with the task of preparing for Sunday's critical encounter with the Houston Texans. Now he finds himself cooked into a murky soup with North Korean cyber terrorists and the thespian who gifted society with Pineapple Express.
These are beautiful times.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 16 game and recaps the Jaguars' win over the Titans. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.