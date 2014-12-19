Around the NFL

Doh! Obama mistakes James Franco for Joe Flacco

Published: Dec 19, 2014 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

President Obama went out of his way on Friday to express his disappointment over the cancelled release of Sony's "The Interview."

In addressing North Korea's chaos-inducingcyber-attack on the studio, the leader of the free world wove a convoluted web involving the film's stars -- James Franco and Seth Rogen -- and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

"I think it says something interesting about North Korea that they decided to have the state mount an all-out assault on a movie studio because of a satirical movie starring Seth Rogen and James Flacco," Obama said, botching the actor's surname.

Flacco quickly reached out to The Prez with a correction:

Followed by this open invite to Franco:

Naturally, the opportunistic Ravens' Twitter feed jumped into the mix:

Joe Flacco's week began like any other, with the task of preparing for Sunday's critical encounter with the Houston Texans. Now he finds himself cooked into a murky soup with North Korean cyber terrorists and the thespian who gifted society with Pineapple Express.

These are beautiful times.

