Does Colin Kaepernick deserve another chance?

Those are the types of throws that make a coach believe. They are the throws that ex-49ers coach Jim Harbaugh still dreams about. Kaepernick's $11.9 million salary is guaranteed if he's on the 49ers' roster on April 1, a possibility that seems increasingly likely. The 49ers, Broncos and Browns are in a three-way standoff. The Browns and Broncos aren't treating Kaepernick like a must-get because they know he is a reclamation project. If he was anything close to an average starter, he wouldn't be available in the first place. All three teams seem to know it, and the 49ers should be pleasantly surprised with his trade value.