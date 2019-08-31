Around the NFL

Doctson, Treadwell on trade block ahead of deadline

Published: Aug 31, 2019 at 01:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for NFL squads to cut their rosters down to 53 players, teams will first try to dangle anyone with potential value in a trade. Getting back even a late-round pick or a draft-slot swap is worth more than jettisoning an asset for zilch.

In that vein, there are a couple of former first-round picks on the trade block as we press towards the cutdown deadline.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted on NFL Total Access on Friday that former first-round receivers Josh Doctson and Laquon Treadwell are both on the trade block.

Doctson and Treadwell went with back-to-back picks in the 2016 draft to the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Now they might be cut on the same day four years later if their teams can't find trade partners.

The Redskins have been testing the trade market on Doctson for more than a year, per Rapoport.

"No takers as of yet, so they may be in a situation where they need to release him, but still the Redskins are going to try until decision time," Rapoport said.

Jay Gruden's dismissive comments about Doctson this week indicated where the team was with its former first-round pick. If the wideout makes the squad, it's simply because Washington's receiver corps is one of the worst in the league.

The Vikings are in a similar situation with Treadwell, who has just 40 total receptions in three seasons. It's clear that the Ole Miss product isn't in Minnesota's plans long-term. The question is whether another team wants to trade for him or whether he'll first be cut.

Rapoport added Saturday that Minnesota is definitely moving on from Treadwell. If no trade materializes for the receiver, the Vikings will release him.

For his part, Treadwell isn't sweating the cut deadline.

"I'm not worried about (being cut)," Treadwell said this week, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I have no worries. I'm like Lion King. Hakuna Matata. Honestly, I don't. I just go out there and just continue to win. ... Win my reps, win my one on ones, win on blocking. That's about it.''

The reason Treadwell is in danger of getting cut is because he hasn't won enough reps over his first three seasons. The reason he might not be worrying is that $1.15 million of his $1.8 million salary is guaranteed whether he's in Minnesota or not.

By 4 p.m. ET, both former first-round picks could be cut, further highlighting the 2016 draft discrepancies.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray blasts questions about his study habits: 'Disrespectful, and it's almost a joke'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray held an impromptu news conference on Thursday to address the criticism surround the "independent study" clause in his new $230.5 million extension.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle will have opposing defenses 'scared (expletive)'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes opposing cornerbacks will be shaking in their boots once he and Jaylen Waddle line up together.

news

Cowboys sign USFL MVP WR/KR KaVontae Turpin

Looking to bolster their wide receiver depth, the Dallas Cowboys are adding the USFL's top player. The Cowboys signed USFL Most Valuable Player KaVontae Turpin on Thursday.

news

Chiefs signing Carlos Dunlap to one-year contract worth up to $8 million

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran presence to their front seven on Thursday, signing Carlos Dunlap to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $8 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced TE Antonio Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen carted off with knee injury at training camp; severity unknown

The Buccaneers' pursuit of a title has encountered a hurdle before the calendar turns to August. Center Ryan Jensen suffered a knee injury and was carted off the practice field Thursday during training camp.

news

Russell Wilson not worrying about contract in Denver: 'I want to be here for a long, long time'

Russell Wilson remains on the contract inked with the Seattle Seahawks upon his arrival in Denver, but he isn't worried about an extension at this point.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston feeling 'stronger' in return to practice from ACL tear

Jameis Winston was held out of offseason work in the spring as a precaution after he missed the final 10 games of the regular season due to the knee injury. He was back on the field Wednesday as the Saints kicked off training camp.

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry ready for 'much-needed fresh start' in Chicago

Earlier this month, the Patriots finally traded receiver N'Keal Harry to Chicago for a 2024 seventh-round pick. After his first practice with the Bears, Harry is ready for the new opportunity.

news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson not fully participating in camp practice with contract situation lingering

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson reported for training camp but wasn't a full participant in practice as his contract situation continues to play out.

news

Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks 'a lot healthier' after asthma, conditioning concerns

After being limited during OTAs and held out of minicamp in part due to asthmas issues, Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks feels "healthier" entering his first training camp with Tennessee.

news

Ezekiel Elliott not worried about Cowboys future, contract: 'Can't look too far down the road'

Entering the last season on his contract with guaranteed money, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott isn't concerning himself with his future beyond 2022.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW