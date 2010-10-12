Doctor is in to prescribe remedies for underachieving teams

Diagnosis: The Cowboys are only averaging 20 points a game, and the pressure from being 0-2 at home is starting to mount. ... It seems like they don't close out drives, especially when you consider they have had 10 possessions of at least 10 plays but only 17 points to show for it. ... Their offense is not balanced between the run and pass, yet they made strides to fix that last week. The first down calls are now 50/50. ... Penalties have been a major factor, with 50 called against them in four games. When it comes to explosive plays of 20 yards or more, all indications are that they are right on pace to match last year, when they were No. 2 in the NFL.