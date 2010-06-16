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Doctor: Favre undecided about 2010 after successful ankle surgery

Published: Jun 16, 2010 at 09:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Brett Favre's doctor said Wednesday that the quarterback's recent ankle surgery went well and Favre has a few more weeks of rehabilitation before he will decide if he will return for a 20th NFL season.

Will Favre finish what he started?

The majority of Vikings players, coaches and other team officials expect Brett Favre to return, although even the most optimistic among them realizes that anticipating what he'll do is like trying to predict the weather, writes Vic Carucci.

**More ...**

"It went fine," Dr. James Andrews said after speaking at the Charlotte Touchdown Club luncheon. "He's rehabbing and trying to decide what he's going to do. I talked to him yesterday."

Favre turns 41 in October. He has a contract with Minnesota that will pay him $13 million if he plays in the 2010 season. He has given few hints in the offseason, other than the surgery, which has led many in the Vikings organization to predict that he will be back.

"We've got a few more weeks of rehabbing," Andrews said. "I think he hasn't decided yet what he wants to do."

Favre is coming off one of the best seasons of his celebrated career. He threw 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in guiding the Vikings to a 12-4 record and NFC North title.

The season ended on a sour note, however, when Favre threw a forced interception in the fourth quarter of Minnesota's loss to New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

The Vikings have said they will give Favre all the time he needs to make a decision about whether to return for another run at the Super Bowl.

On the final day of minicamp Sunday, Minnesota coach Brad Childress reiterated that he would be fine with Favre skipping training camp in Mankato, Minn., just as he did last season.

Andrews, who has operated on numerous sports stars ranging from Jack Nicklaus to Roger Clemens to Drew Brees, said it was the third time he operated on Favre. It included last year's shoulder surgery and a procedure on his elbow when Favre was in college at Southern Mississippi.

"The elbow was," Andrews said, pausing briefly if to make sure he had the math right, "20 years ago."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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