Dockett out of hot water with Cards after apology for shower video

"Obviously we weren't real excited when it (the shower video) came out," Whisenhunt said, "but technology is changing every day in our business, and that's a good thing. It's an important thing. We don't discourage our players from having interaction with our fans. In fact, we think it's important. But there's always a right way and a wrong way to do it, and we've talked about that and feel very comfortable about where Darnell and our team is with it."