Around the NFL

Do the Miami Dolphins have the NFL's best defense?

Published: Nov 07, 2014 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

There are a lot of surprising things about Sunday's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions:

  1. It looks like the best game of Week 10, which would have been a crazy thought before the season.
  1. We'd take the Dolphins' offense and Ryan Tannehill over Detroit's scheme and Matthew Stafford.
  1. The matchup could include the best two defenses in the league, and there's a strong argument that the Dolphins are now the best.

Miami has given up the fewest yards per play of any team in the NFL (4.68) and they are tied for second in takeaways with 18. Essentially, it's a sound defense that still makes a ton of big plays.

Consider the last three weeks. The Dolphins dominated the Bears' offense in Chicago, giving up only 13 points. Miami's defense scored more points (14) than they gave up against Jacksonville (13). Last week, the Dolphins notched a shutout against Philip Rivers, one of the top quarterbacks in football.

The Lions can make a claim as the league's best defense as well: They rank No. 1 in points allowed, yards allowed and in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric. (The Dolphins are No. 2). When I watch Miami on Game Rewind, however, they have more options to make game-changing plays than Detroit.

Miami's defense starts with the best pass-rushing duo east of Denver. Cameron Wake has been a top-three player at his position for years, and hasn't slowed down. Olivier Vernon is backing up his breakout 2013 campaign with even better play this season. It was almost comical how many times Wake and Vernon "met at the quarterback" against San Diego.

The Dolphins defensive line is impressive because of its depth. Last year's No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan will be getting into the mix more after coming off a suspension. Jared Odrick and Randy Starks push the pocket and stop the run. Defensive tackle Earl Mitchell has proven to be a terrific free-agent signing.

Move past the line, and you have an emerging star at linebacker in Jelani Jenkins. Cornerback Brent Grimes is incredible at jump balls despite his size, and safety Reshad Jones is one of the most versatile players at his position. Even fifth-year linebacker Koa Misi, usually a bit player, made some splash plays against San Diego.

Defenses are tougher to predict annually than offenses. Like a major league bullpen or an NFL offensive line, there is something undefinable about what makes defenses excel. Miami clearly has enough talent, and the Dolphins now look like a group that is feeding off one other. They look like a group that knows they can be great.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 10 game and recaps the Browns' blowout win over the Bengals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play vs. Broncos, 'trusting the process' in recovery

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is officially listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, but the five-time Pro Bowler told NFL Network's Bridget Condon Saturday that he does not believe he will play.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol, slated to start Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has cleared concussion protocol and is slated to start Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered fractured ring finger in 'TNF' win vs. Bears

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Is Niners HC Kyle Shanahan sentimental about Atlanta return? 'Honestly, no'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is headed back to Atlanta for the first time since leaving the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Chargers DC Renaldo Hill on Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'If he gets going, it can be a scary movie'

Despite Russell Wilson's struggles in Denver so far, Los Angeles defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill isn't about to look past the perennial Pro Bowler.

news

Mike McDaniel happy to have Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson: He 'was a target of ours that we had on our mind'

While the Dolphins didn't have an eye on QB Skylar Thompson being a starter so quickly, head coach Mike McDaniel and Co. had their eye on the Kansas State product for some time.

news

DeSean Jackson ready for comeback: 'I ain't retired. I'm a free agent.'

Veteran NFL speedster DeSean Jackson has interest in coming back to play and the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are tops on his list.

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WRs Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

news

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE