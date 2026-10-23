Do the Broncos' walk-off field goal attempts make you nervous? Try being on the sideline

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Nik Bonitto inched to the edge of the sideline as Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz began lining up a 53-yard field-goal attempt in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks.

The All-Pro pass rusher has been in that position plenty of times in the past few seasons. The Broncos have won five games on walk-off field goals since the beginning of last season -- including that Oct. 15 winner against the Seahawks -- two more than any team in the league. He is typically among the first Broncos players to burst onto the field when the ball sails through the uprights, and he was ready to lead that celebratory line once again.

"I just think it's the emotion part of it," Bonitto said with a wide grin this week. "I don't do it on purpose. I just like winning and I get excited when stuff like that happens."

Positioned several feet away from Bonitto on that Thursday night was linebacker Justin Strnad, who was pacing back and forth as the field-goal unit moved into position for the kick.

"Come on. Please," Strnad repeated to himself. "Please."

Then there was Marvin Mims Jr. The wide receiver and All-Pro returner stood out among teammates whose pulses were similarly racing. That's because Mims had his back to the field as Lutz lined up for the kick. It's his ritual to let the crowd tell him whether he can finally exhale.

"I just can't watch it," Mims said with a grin this week. "I don't know why. I just can't watch it. I think when it's other teams (attempting a game-winning kick), I can watch. When it's us? Nah, I can't do it. I'm just waiting for some kind of noise, some kind of reaction."

The crowd, of course, exploded as Lutz's straight-down-the-middle boot gave the Broncos a 17-14 victory over the Seahawks and moved them to 4-2 ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona. It was his sixth walk-off field goal, including the playoffs, since being traded to Denver before the 2023 season (four to end regulation; two in overtime). That's more than any other kicker in that stretch. Those high-stakes kicks have played a central role in Denver's 15-2 record in one-score games during that span.

Bonitto insists he has only one thought in his head during the tense moments before the ball leaves the hands of long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, sails into the grasp of holder Jeremy Crawshaw and is greeted by Lutz's right foot.

"S--, it's going in!" Bonitto said.

Lutz has 11 game-winning field goals since joining the Broncos, three more than any other kicker in the league. Confidence in the kicker touches every corner of the organization. But that's not always enough to keep stomachs from churning when an all-or-nothing kick is about to take place.

One painful memory to the contrary still reverberates. The Broncos, during a game at Kansas City in 2024, trailed 16-14 as Lutz trotted out to attempt a 35-yard game-winner with one second remaining. Denver appeared to be on the verge of winning at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in nearly a decade. Then, in a flash, Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal bulldozed lineman Alex Forsyth and blocked the kick, handing the Broncos a loss several players called the most painful they had ever experienced.

You can have full confidence in the safety of modern air travel and still feel your stomach flutter when pockets of turbulence hit. Those last-second kicks, even with a trusted captain at the controls, can feel the same way.

"It's nerve-wracking as a last play, make-it-or-break-it," said wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who has been teammates with Lutz since their time together with the New Orleans Saints. "It's hard to explain, honestly, because you're confident in Wil and stuff like that, so you're not as nervous, but you also just know that s-- happens. It's a weird feeling."

Broncos safety Brandon Jones inhabits a stall near Lutz's corner digs in Denver's locker room. Jones calls the veteran kicker "my boy," his faith in Lutz complete and unwavering. So he doesn't sweat those final kicks. Not exactly.

"I'm never like, 'Oh my God, I hope he makes it,'" Jones said. "I know he's going to make it."

Still, a little ritual never hurt anyone, right? Jones doesn't like to stand during those walk-off attempts. Instead, he sits on the bench and watches the play unfold on the video screen at the top of the stadium. Like Mims, he doesn't like to put his eyes directly on the field.

"I won't watch it regular," Jones said. "I've got to watch it on the screen."

The boot against the Seahawks was Lutz's longest walk-off since the start of last season and gave the Broncos a pivotal primetime victory over the defending Super Bowl champs. His game-ender against the Chiefs last season gave the Broncos a huge boost in the AFC West title race and helped erase some of the sting of the blocked-kick debacle in Kansas City in 2024. His overtime kick against the Buffalo Bills in last year's divisional-round playoff matchup sent the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game.

None of the walk-offs triggered a celebration quite like the one at the end of Denver's victory over the New York Giants last season. The Broncos trailed 19-0 entering the fourth quarter and 26-8 with a little more than five minutes remaining. They stormed back and, after Bo Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a 22-yard gain to the Giants' 21-yard line, Lutz nailed a 39-yard field goal as the clock expired to complete an improbable 33-32 win.

"I remember we had the people who didn't want to look at (the kick) and the people who did want to look," wide receiver Troy Franklin said. "It's just one of those feelings (when the kick goes in) that is like a rush to experience."

"You're at the bottom of the pile and you're trying to find your way up to see if the ball went in or not," said Mike McGlinchey, Denver's right tackle and a member of the field-goal protection unit. "It's the greatest feeling in the world."

When asked this week to describe how the fateful moments ahead of a walk-off attempt feel, Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi deadpanned: "You mean besides gut-wrenching?"

Rizzi emphasized, though, that the field-goal unit's preparation is designed to make last-second kicks with the game on the line feel like the garden-variety chances that come in the first quarter. It's part muscle memory and part psychology for members of that unit.

"When that group is on the field, you have a chance to score points every single time," Rizzi said. "So you view that unit a little differently. … It's a collective unit. A lot of times you can take for granted the snap, the hold, the protection. You've seen a number of games around the league where there have been misses or blocks (in key situations), and it's really hard to simulate those situations in practice. You try to create it, but I'm proud of that group every time we go out and execute (a game-winning kick). The common fan might take for granted how hard it is to execute all those different things. A 53-yard field goal is no chip shot. I don't care where you're kicking it."

Lutz had hit a few "speed bumps," in his words, prior to the winning kick against the Seahawks. Even during that game, he chided himself for booting a kickoff out of bounds and allowing Seattle to start a drive at its own 40-yard line. But the veteran gave himself a reminder as he trotted out for yet another walk-off attempt.

"If you don't want that moment, you're not made for it," he said. "You just have to trust yourself and trust your unit."

The Broncos have that trust in Lutz in the biggest moments, "from players, coaches, front office," Rizzi said.

Just don't blame them if that confidence doesn't always make those final kicks any easier to watch.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.