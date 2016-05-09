Do's and Don'ts for your summer workout

After the initial re-introduction back to the weight room, I often challenge my NFL players with the strength phase. This phase basically consists of three to four sets of eight reps with a two minute rest in between sets because the weight is more intense. If a player can perform eight reps with some ease, the weight is increased to challenge them to barely get to the eighth rep. As stated before, this is usually performed in a split body routine setup, four times a week. Furthermore, this phase can generally be anywhere from three weeks to six weeks in length.