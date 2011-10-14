Do or die for desperate Eagles; more thoughts on Week 6

Most importantly, the Eagles lack confidence and the belief that they can turn things around when things go wrong. Defensive coordinator Juan Castillo spoke to the media Thursday about his thoughts moving forward: "When you look at the tape, you see sometimes it's just the little things, that you see them getting better, but you know that all of the sudden, man, it's going to happen, and that's what you believe in. That's what the players understand -- have a plan. You say, well 'right now, 1-4,' but you know what, we have a plan, and in 10 weeks you'll be saying 'Man, Juan kept saying he had a plan.'"