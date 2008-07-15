do not use

[Empty Body]
Vic Fangio quietly signed contract with Eagles to help prepare them for Super Bowl; Fangio will join Dolphins after game
Vic Fangio, the soon-to-be Dolphins defensive coordinator, quietly signed a two-week contract with the Eagles to assist their coaching staff as they prepare to face the Chiefs. When his contract expires after the game, Fangio will officially join the Miami coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will play through discomfort and pain in Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in Super Bowl LVII, but it will be through pain and discomfort due to a sternoclavicular joint sprain that hasn't had time to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer: Patrick Mahomes' third-down scramble the only highlight I wanted
After Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked around the clock to return from a high ankle sprain to win the AFC Championship, Chiefs athletic trainer Julie Frymyer received a shout out for her contribution, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Bills QB Josh Allen won't need elbow surgery, on track for full recovery by 2023 season
Bills QB Josh Allen will not need surgery to repair the UCL sprain he suffered in his right elbow during the 2022 season and is expected to be fully recovered for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
