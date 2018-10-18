Do 'Game of Thrones' novels contain secret NFL hints?

"There's this guy named Patrick St. Denis, who runs a fantasy website called 'Pat's Fantasy Hotlist,'" Martin explained. "Pat is a big Dallas Cowboys fan. So we would have a standing bet for a number of years about whether the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants would do better. And I won the bet the first two years. But finally, in the third year the Cowboys finished ahead of the Giants. And what I had to do if he won the bet was to kill him horribly within the books. So I invented a character called Ser Patrek of King's Mountain and described his heraldry as looking somewhat like the heraldry of the Dallas Cowboys with the silver star on a white field." And then I had him ripped apart by a giant."