Do 'Game of Thrones' novels contain secret NFL hints?

Published: Oct 18, 2018 at 09:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

There are only two things 'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin loves as much as killing off your favorite character.

They both call MetLife Stadium home.

Martin grew up in Bayonne, N.J. -- about 14 miles away from where the Jets and Giants play. He keeps an epic LiveJournal going to celebrate and vent on Sundays.

Plus, if you pay close attention to the 'Game of Thrones' novels and HBO series, you might pick up his NFL-related references. There are a LOT of them.

Exhibit A: Martin revealed on NPR's 'Wait… Don't Tell Me!' that he lost a friendly wager and crafted an elaborate Giants-Cowboys rivalry-themed subplot in one of his books.

"There's this guy named Patrick St. Denis, who runs a fantasy website called 'Pat's Fantasy Hotlist,'" Martin explained. "Pat is a big Dallas Cowboys fan. So we would have a standing bet for a number of years about whether the Dallas Cowboys or the New York Giants would do better. And I won the bet the first two years. But finally, in the third year the Cowboys finished ahead of the Giants. And what I had to do if he won the bet was to kill him horribly within the books. So I invented a character called Ser Patrek of King's Mountain and described his heraldry as looking somewhat like the heraldry of the Dallas Cowboys with the silver star on a white field." And then I had him ripped apart by a giant."

That giant's name? Wun-Wun, a potential nod to Super Bowl champion Giants quarterback Phil Simms.

Fast forward to the next GiantsSuper Bowl team. Their rival: Bill Belichick's New England Patriots dynasty. As a Jets and Giants fan, Martin couldn't help but make the coaching legend a fantasy villain, according to Michelle Jaworski of The Daily Dot.

"(Belichick) appears in the form of Belicho, a "Volantene patriot" and once Triarch, or one of three elected rulers, of the free city Volantis whose tales are told in 'The Life of the Triarch Belicho.'" Jaworski explains. "He had enough adventures and triumphs to warrant four books, but the final one, which Tyrion Lannister is reading in 'A Dance With Dragons,' ends suddenly when Belicho is eaten by giants. Belicho's death in that particular book is also a reference to the 2007 Super Bowl, where an undefeated Patriots team lost to the New York Giants-Belichick's fourth time going to the big game."

Jaworski also connects the dots between Baltimore Ravens end Terrell Suggs, former WR Mark Clayton, and a knight in the novels Martin named 'Ser Terrell Suggs.'

"He's a cruel man who enjoys torturing and travels with a man known as Godry the Giantslayer," Jaworski points out. "The Ravens were the only team to have defeated the Giants in the Super Bowl."

Martin drops hints about the Giants; he doesn't mince words about the Jets. His LiveJournal reads like the back page of the New York Post at times.

Wrote Martin after a 2017 loss to the Chiefs: "Life is meaningless and full of pain. Watching the Jets week after week has become an exercise in masochism."

Martin's two teams have reversed fortunes since that post. The Giants could find their own Sam Darnold in time for the series finale coming in 2019 to HBO.

Or, the Giants can just draft one of Martin's scariest characters and save the author the trouble of a clever hint.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW