DL Ndamukong Suh faces review for stepping on QB Aaron Rodgers

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Michigan Live reported that Detroit Lions defensive end Ndamukong Suh will face an NFL review over whether he committed a player safety violation by stepping on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' ankle twice.
- NFL. Media's Albert Breer provided an in-depth look at how changing coaches stunts the development of talent among franchises.
- Time Warner Cable featured former NFL player Adam Terry, who has opened a training center for athletes in West Rochester, New York, and has plans for more.
- The Associated Press reported that free agent linebacker Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be drafted, told Oprah Winfrey that he does not think his sexuality has cost him a spot in the NFL. His interview with Oprah was broadcast on OWN on Saturday night.
- The Edmonton Journal reported on a group of CFL players who are participating in anti-domestic violence initiatives.
- Nancy Chiaravalloti, the director of Traumatic Brain Injury and Neuropsychology & Neuroscience Research at Kessler Foundation, said in editorial in the Columbus Dispatch that tackle football should be banned until the junior varsity and varsity level of high schools.
- Science site Red Orbit looked at the smart helmets and mouth guards that came on the market this year.
