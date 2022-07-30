Around the NFL

DK Metcalf admits to bluffing Seahawks in negotiations before new deal struck

Published: Jul 30, 2022 at 09:52 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

As the ink dried on his new contract extension, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was able to let the cat out of the bag: He bluffed his team in negotiations.

Metcalf suggested that he used the threat of a "hold-in" to general manager John Schneider to get the two sides closer to a deal.

"I was going to be here, as much as I bluffed to John," Metcalf said Friday. "I wasn't leaving, just to let you all know. I wanted to be here. I wanted to play here and I'm glad that we got something done."

The hold-in tactic -- reporting to camp but not participating until a deal is struck -- has been a more common negotiating ploy by players this cycle. And it worked.

The Seahawks and Metcalf came to agreement on a three-year, $72 million extension on Friday. The contract includes a $30 million signing bonus, the largest for a wide receiver, and a total of $58 million guaranteed. It runs through the 2025 season, right after he turns 28 years old.

It was the latest in a line of high-profile receivers around the NFL receiving massive new deals this offseason. The Seahawks and Metcalf began negotiations at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

Metcalf had been heading into the final year of his rookie deal and would have been a free agent next spring had no new deal been reached. Although the Seahawks could have used the franchise tag on Metcalf next spring, they seemed motivated to get a deal done now.

Schneider also suggested he wasn't concerned about Metcalf's threats of not playing.

"We knew he was a guy that was going to be here, we had to have here for a long time in order for us to provide for the (fans) a championship team," Schneider said.

Whatever the case, the contract got done. Both sides can claim they won if they want, but the bottom line is that one of the best young receivers is locked up for the immediate future.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Trevor Lawrence says Travis Etienne is 'in better shape' than ever after injury

Jaguars teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have been on the same sideline for half a decade, but the QB has never seen the RB quite like this. Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Buccaneers plan to look at internal replacements for injured center Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that the team plans to go to either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett to replace injured center Ryan Jensen.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney enjoying 'more open' offense under new coach Brian Daboll

It's early in training camp, but New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is already digging the new offense under coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more than last year's system.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: Mason Rudolph has 'a great shot' at winning QB job

The assumption heading into Steelers training camp was Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett would battle for the starting quarterback job. But offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't ruling out Mason Rudolph from swiping the gig.

news

Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in Bucs' crowded WR room: 'I don't think we've covered him yet'

The Buccaneers' signing of Julio Jones garnered most of the attention at the start of training camp, but the other former Falcon that Tampa Bay added this offseason is earning early praise. Coach Todd Bowles singled out Russell Gage for a strong start to camp.

news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a broken finger during a recent practice and is likely to undergo surgery following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I've 'ever seen' Lamar Jackson throw

Lamar Jackson's new physique is already wowing Ravens coaches. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Friday that this is the best he's "ever seen" Jackson throw the football.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith has John Metchie address team following rookie's leukemia diagnosis

Texans coach Lovie Smith found it appropriate to have WR John Metchie open training camp with a speech following the rookie's recent cancer diagnosis.

news

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

Ryan Kerrigan, who holds the Washington franchise career sack record, announced he has retired from the NFL after 11 seasons.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia taking control of Patriots offense

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday that it's "looking like" Matt Patricia will be the Patriots' offensive play-caller, but Bill Belichick is also getting in on the action. Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW