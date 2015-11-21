Dixon on Pats: No fat lady singing in Bills' locker room

"On paper, it looks like this is going to be a good battle. On Monday night, that's something that the world is going to have to see. It's two great teams going at it, and it's too hard to give it to somebody. Respect them, because they're 9-0 and they deserve (the record). But as far as giving them the division? I can't do that. I'm a player, I take a lot of pride in that, so I just can't give it to them."