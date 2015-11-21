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Dixon on Pats: No fat lady singing in Bills' locker room

Published: Nov 21, 2015 at 04:21 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Rex Ryan conceded this week that the New England Patriots would win the AFC East.

His players, however, won't admit the division race is over.

"No, man, it's never over," running back Boobie Dixon said Friday, via the Buffalo News. "We ain't got no fat lady walking around our locker room singing."

The Patriots have a four-game lead in the division, but Bills players believe there is a lot of season left to close the gap.

"Anything's possible, anything can happen," Dixon said. "Any given Sunday, anybody can lose, somebody can win big, and somebody can turn into a star."

Dixon wasn't the only one in the Bills' locker room not giving up hope for a division title, especially with the Patriots suffering injuries to key offensive pieces Dion Lewis and Julian Edelman.

"I'm not giving the division to nobody," Bills defensive back Nickell Robey said. "Nobody ever knew that (Lewis or Edelman) would get hurt at this time, and it happened. It's evident that the power is kind of shifting in this game.

"On paper, it looks like this is going to be a good battle. On Monday night, that's something that the world is going to have to see. It's two great teams going at it, and it's too hard to give it to somebody. Respect them, because they're 9-0 and they deserve (the record). But as far as giving them the division? I can't do that. I'm a player, I take a lot of pride in that, so I just can't give it to them."

Through 10 weeks, it's clear the AFC road goes through Foxboro. Monday night's game is huge if the Bills want to be part of that march as a Wild Card team.

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