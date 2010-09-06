Dixon gets starting nod over Batch in Week 1

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 08:41 AM

Dennis Dixon will be behind center when the Steelers begin their 2010 season against the Falcons on Sunday.

Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Dixon's role during his Monday press conference. Dixon ran the first-team offense in practice Monday.

Longtime Steelers backup Charlie Batch got reps with the second team. Batch and Dixon are the only healthy quarterbacks on Tomlin's roster while Ben Roethlisberger serves his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Byron Leftwich had been in line to start in Roethlisberger's absence, but he sprained his left MCL in the Steelers' final preseason game last Thursday. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that his knee was wrapped as he watched practice Monday.

Leftwich -- acquired by the Steelers in April -- is projected to miss 2-4 weeks, which means he could be behind center against the Titans in Week 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

