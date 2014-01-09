Divisional Round Weekend preview: Colts-Patriots

All three times the Colts and Patriots played in the postseason during the four seasons from 2003-2006, the home team has won. That team has also gone on to win the Super Bowl. ... With a record of 22-10, Andrew Luck has won one more game than Tom Brady (21-11) over their first 32 career starts. ... The Colts' victory over the Chiefs marked the fourth game this season Indianapolis overcame a double-digit deficit to win a game. Since 1940, only the Colts and the 2011 Lions won four games in which they trailed by 12 or more points. The Colts went 0-3 the week after they overcame double-digit deficits -- getting outscored 97-28 in those games.