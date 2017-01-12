Divisional Round primer: Texans vs. Patriots

Patriots pass-catchers vs. Houston's secondary: Only the Jets, Browns and Rams scored fewer points this season than Houston. The Texans have the potential to be utterly blown away in this affair if they can't keep a lid on New England's offense. No easy task with Julian Edelman surging down the stretch and the newly added Michael Floyd giving the Patriots a downfield threat they lacked. Brady would be wise to play keep-away from A.J. Bouye, the emergent Texans cover man who rattled the Raiders with a pick and four passes defensed, but New England won't shy away from anyone. This is a Patriots offense that committed zero turnovers in six of their last seven games and threw just two picks as a club all season -- the fewest by any team since 1940.