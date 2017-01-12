Divisional Round primer: Seahawks vs. Falcons

Shanahan's motion offense allows for so many great matchups for Jones, though an offensive version of the J.J. Watt strategy (line your best player up against their worst as often as you can) doesn't come close to defining what the Falcons have been able to do this season. Shanahan has used dummy routes, decoys and Matt Ryan's exceedingly high IQ to produce one of the most balanced attacks in professional football. The tandem's ability to identify weaknesses has been so pinpoint that it even led to the release of a Panthers cornerback earlier this season, Bene Benwikere, after Jones put up more than 220 yards against him. Atlanta is the only team to finish as a top five passing and rushing team this season and they finished just 22 yards per game shy of besting the Saints' arcade-style passing numbers.