Around the NFL

Divisional Round preview: Ravens-Patriots

Published: Jan 07, 2015 at 07:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The backstory

The Patriots have looked like three different teams this season. They struggled in September and their offense limped to the finish line. In the two months in-between, they were easily the most dominant team in the AFC, crushing playoff teams like the Bengals, Broncos, Colts, and Lions by at least 20 points each. An offense built on short passing and long drives somehow put up 40 points five times. At their best, no one could touch the Patriots in Foxborough. But we haven't seen a complete game out of New England since Thanksgiving. That's a serious concern.

The Ravens have won playoff games in Foxborough before, but these are two dramatically different teams than two years ago. Baltimore's defense actually looks much better and more physical than they did when they won the title. The defensive line can rush the passer and stuff the run well. The Ravens' offense had a Week 16 meltdown and needed help to get into the playoffs, but that doesn't matter now. They have looked as complete and balanced as any team for most of the season. There's a reason the Ravens are fifth in Football Outsiders' metrics for the season; they don't have many weaknesses.

Under pressure

Tom Brady, Patriots: It's on Brady to expose the one clear shortcoming the Ravens' defense has. Ben Roethlisberger was not able to take advantage a Ravens secondary that includes Anthony Levine, Rashaan Melvin, Darian Stewart, Jeromy Miles, and nothing close to a "shutdown" cornerback. Baltimore kept two safeties back and got pressure with their front four. No one is better at picking out mismatches before the snap, going through his reads, and snapping the pass out quickly than Brady.

Only two Patriots teams under Belichick have been more pass heavy than this squad, yet they are a compact offense that doesn't make many big plays. An inconsistent running game and lack of a deep threat puts pressure on Brady to be precise and pick up a lot of third downs. The Ravens don't have anyone to cover Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman will be trouble for a diminished Lardarius Webb. This feels like a game in which the Patriots will emphasize their weapons over the middle, including tight end Tim Wright and running back Shane Vereen.

The Ravens know they need to apply quick pressure to disrupt Brady's timing. The Jets' got a lot of pressure up the middle in Week 16, and tested an inconsistent Patriots offensive line's communication. Baltimore coordinator Dean Pees timed his blitzes perfectly last week in Pittsburgh and knows what bothers Brady after spending six seasons with the Patriots. The return of Haloti Ngata made the entire defense better, with Brandon Williams excelling at nose tackle and Courtney Upshaw quietly playing well. Pernell McPhee can play inside and out and Terrell Suggs still hustles like a rookie. This is a deep and varied Ravens front that needs to win battles quickly because Brady isn't going to hold the ball for long.

Matchup to watch

Torrey Smith and Steve Smith vs. Patriots secondary

Baltimore's tight ends are coming off a strong game in Pittsburgh, but the Patriots will live with Owen Daniels and Crockett Gillmore getting a lot of targets. We'd guess that Darrelle Revis is more likely to cover Torrey Smith. Brandon Browner doesn't have the speed to keep up. He's overrated and a penalty magnet. Another option would be to put slot cornerback Kyle Arrington on Torrey Smith with a safety over the top, much like the Patriots did against T.Y. Hilton and the Colts. That would leave Revis to try to erase Steve Smith for much of the day.

The matchup on the outside will be fascinating because we expect Belichick to leave his cornerbacks in man press coverage often. That will allow him to get creative up front and manufacture a pass rush by creating different looks. In Chandler Jones, Dont'a Hightower, and Jamie Collins, Belichick has his most athletic and versatile trio of defenders ever in New England. Jones is a physical freak and often rushes from the inside on passing downs. Hightower can line up as an edge rusher or inside linebacker. Collins' range as a blitzer and in pass coverage is crazy. Game Rewind showed that Baltimore gave up a lot of pressure against Pittsburgh, but the Steelers didn't finish plays.

This Patriots team is far different than previous groups. They are more athletic and less stout at the point of attack. They rotate defenders far less, with seven players suiting up almost every snap. That's why we expect Belichick to compensate for a weakness and sell out to stop the Ravens' running game with extra defenders in the box. He'll trust his secondary to hold up. This much we know: Joe Flacco is not afraid to pull the trigger deep early and often. He's a dangerous playoff quarterback because he knows aggression wins. This game could be decided by who comes down with those mid-air tosses after Flacco goes deep.

Mind-blowing stats

These teams are far different than two seasons ago. The Ravens have 36 (out of 53) different players than they did on their title squad. The Patriots have 32 different players. ... With that said, Tom Brady is 12-3 at home in the postseason. Two of those losses are to Baltimore. ... Since 2005, No. 6 seeds like the Ravens are amazingly 5-4 against No. 1 seeds. ... Only the Seahawks have outscored opponents by more than Baltimore after halftime this season. ... Justin Forsett was held under 50 yards only two times in his first 13 games. It's happened in three of the four games since.

The Patriots earned a bye for the fifth straight season, the most in NFL history. ... New England didn't lose once when scoring more than 23 points. Their offense was among the most efficient in the league, scoring on 45.3 percent of their drives. Only the Packers had a higher percentage. New England wasn't necessarily explosive. They specialized in scoring drives over ten plays, leading the league in that category. Brady had the third-lowest completion percentage in the NFL of throws that traveled 20 yards in the air.

Prediction

At this point of their careers, anything short of a championship will be a deep disappointment for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Buoyed by a healthy Rob Gronkowski and a playmaking defense led by Darrelle Revis, this feels like their best, last chance. That's why we don't buy the "Ravens are the worst possible matchup" thinking for New England. If they can't take care of Baltimore at home, there's no way they are capable of beating Green Bay or Seattle at a neutral site.

After relative walkovers in the Divisional Round the last few years, perhaps a strong test is the best litmus test for this team's championship aspirations. Their last two title runs, now a decade old, started against very challenging opponents. (A 3-point win over Tennessee after '03, a win over the favored Colts in '04.) This is the best Patriots defense since 2004, which should be enough to carry them through in a close game. Look for Belichick to sell out to stop the run, and trust his secondary to make plays. The Ravens have the talent to win, but their 2014 resume indicates they are the inferior team, especially on the road.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Ravens 19

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Divisional Round game and breaks down the Manning-Luck matchup. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful versus the Carolina Panthers.
news

Bills activate pass rusher Von Miller off PUP list ahead of Jaguars game in London

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor agrees to terms on three-year, $42 million contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts activated running back Jonathan Taylor off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, the team announced, setting the stage for Taylor's return against the Titans after a contentious several months.
news

Packers' David Bakhtiari undergoing knee surgery to repair cartilage issue, confirms he's out for season

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has clarity on the knee issue that's been plaguing him for several years now, but fixing it will knock him out for the remainder of the year.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo clears concussion protocol, to play Monday vs. Packers

Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has cleared the concussion protocol and will return for Monday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Broncos trade OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play Sunday against the visiting Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 