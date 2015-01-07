Divisional Round preview: Ravens-Patriots

The Ravens have won playoff games in Foxborough before, but these are two dramatically different teams than two years ago. Baltimore's defense actually looks much better and more physical than they did when they won the title. The defensive line can rush the passer and stuff the run well. The Ravens' offense had a Week 16 meltdown and needed help to get into the playoffs, but that doesn't matter now. They have looked as complete and balanced as any team for most of the season. There's a reason the Ravens are fifth in Football Outsiders' metrics for the season; they don't have many weaknesses.