Divisional Round pressure: Guys with most to prove

Capers will be tempted to cook up pressure with blitzes, because there's little reason to think he can create it by rushing four. His best pass rusher all season, Nick Perry, was limited and ineffective against the Giants. Clay Matthews is having his worst NFL season. In addition to Mike Daniels, Green Bay's best defensive player right now is Julius Peppers, an ageless wonder who also showed up in the first Cowboys game. He can win his battles against the weak link in Dallas' offensive line, right tackle Doug Free. Perhaps the only way to combat the Cowboys' monstrous front line is with a physical freak of your own. Capers knows he doesn't have many of those in this group.