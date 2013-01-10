Divisional-round predictions: Packers, Seahawks log road upsets

Can the Baltimore Ravens stop the run? That's the question in my head for this divisional-round opener. Teams have gotten a tremendous amount of movement on Baltimore's front seven -- with or without Ray Lewis -- so you should expect Peyton Manning to audible to more running plays than usual. (Unless, of course, the team just calls more runs in the huddle than usual because of the Ravens' weakness in that area.) The Denver Broncos have averaged more than 148 rushing yards per game in their last four outings, with six touchdowns on the ground.