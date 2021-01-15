NFL Divisional Round injury report: Rams-Packers, Ravens-Bills, Browns-Chiefs, Bucs-Saints

Published: Jan 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM

The Divisional Round is upon us.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all four games on Saturday and Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Rams: OUT: LB Terrell Lewis (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck); QUESTIONABLE: G David Edwards (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (knee)

Packers: DOUBTFUL: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion)

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: G D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marcus Peters (back)

Bills: QUESTIONABLE: DE Darryl Johnson (knee)

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Browns: QUESTIONABLE: TE Stephen Carlson (groin), T Jack Conklin (knee/hamstring), LB B.J. Goodson (shoulder), TE David Njoku (hamstring)

Chiefs: OUT: LB Willie Gay (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (calf); QUESTIONABLE: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot/ankle), TE Deon Yelder (groin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Buccaneers: OUT: DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf); QUESTIONABLE: S Anthony Adams (NIR), RB Ronald Jones (quad/finger), S Jordan Whitehead (knee)

Saints: OUT: CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: OL Will Clapp (not injury related), QB Taysom Hill (knee), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep)

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely after NFL rescinds conditional reinstatement

﻿Josh Gordon﻿ has been suspended, again. The NFL rescinded the Seahawks wide receiver's conditional reinstatement Friday, leaving him suspended indefinitely. 
news

Falcons agree to terms with Titans OC Arthur Smith as new head coach

﻿The Falcons have agreed to terms with Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to be their next head coach, the team announced.
news

NFL Divisional Round: Six predictions you can trust

The Divisional Round is upon us! Heading into this weekend's enticing, four-game slate, Cynthia Frelund provides six predictions you can count on.
news

NFC Divisional Round playoff preview: Buccaneers at Saints

The Divisional Round concludes with an NFC South showdown between a pair of future Hall of Fame QBs looking to make another run at a ring, as Tom Brady and the No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Drew Brees and the No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW