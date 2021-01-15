NFL Divisional Round injury report: Rams-Packers, Ravens-Bills, Browns-Chiefs, Bucs-Saints

The Divisional Round is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all four games on Saturday and Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Rams: OUT: LB Terrell Lewis (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck); QUESTIONABLE: G David Edwards (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (knee)
Packers: DOUBTFUL: DE Kingsley Keke (concussion)
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Ravens: QUESTIONABLE: G D.J. Fluker (knee), CB Marcus Peters (back)
Bills: QUESTIONABLE: DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs
Browns: QUESTIONABLE: TE Stephen Carlson (groin), T Jack Conklin (knee/hamstring), LB B.J. Goodson (shoulder), TE David Njoku (hamstring)
Chiefs: OUT: LB Willie Gay (ankle), WR Sammy Watkins (calf); QUESTIONABLE: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot/ankle), TE Deon Yelder (groin)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Buccaneers: OUT: DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf); QUESTIONABLE: S Anthony Adams (NIR), RB Ronald Jones (quad/finger), S Jordan Whitehead (knee)
Saints: OUT: CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: OL Will Clapp (not injury related), QB Taysom Hill (knee), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep)