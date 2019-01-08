Divisional Round and Playoff Challenge fantasy football ranks

The rest of the best in the Wild Card round roster included Allen Robinson (20 points), whose Bears were eliminated by the defending champion Eagles in what was the biggest shocker of the weekend. A pair of Chargers (Mike Badgley: 17 points; Chargers defense; 19 points) rounded out of the best of the best. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Rams) enter the tournament and my DFS and Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those who want to see a Chiefs-SaintsSuper Bowl, you'll find many of their players atop or near the top of the ranks.