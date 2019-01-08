Divisional Round and Playoff Challenge fantasy football ranks

The Wild Card round of the 2018 NFL postseason was... well, wild. The Colts opened it up with a huge win over the Texans, despite 17 fantasy points from rookie wideout Keke Coutee. Marlon Mack (20 points) and Eric Ebron (8 points) were also among the fantasy point leaders at their respective positions. Russell Wilson led all quarterbacks with 20 points, but he'll need to be replaced (for those who started him) as the Seahawks fell to the Cowboys and stud back Ezekiel Elliott (22 points).
The rest of the best in the Wild Card round roster included Allen Robinson (20 points), whose Bears were eliminated by the defending champion Eagles in what was the biggest shocker of the weekend. A pair of Chargers (Mike Badgley: 17 points; Chargers defense; 19 points) rounded out of the best of the best. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Rams) enter the tournament and my DFS and Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those who want to see a Chiefs-SaintsSuper Bowl, you'll find many of their players atop or near the top of the ranks.
I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!
Rankings
Quarterbacks -- Divisional Round (DFS)
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
- Drew Brees, Saints
- Andrew Luck, Colts
- Jared Goff, Rams
- Philip Rivers, Chargers
- Tom Brady, Patriots
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Nick Foles, Eagles
Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
- Drew Brees, Saints
- Jared Goff, Rams
- Tom Brady, Patriots
- Andrew Luck, Colts
- Philip Rivers, Chargers
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Nick Foles, Eagles
Running backs -- Divisional Round (DFS)
- Todd Gurley, Rams
- Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
- Alvin Kamara, Saints
- Melvin Gordon, Chargers
- Damien Williams, Chiefs
- Marlon Mack, Colts
- James White, Patriots
- Mark Ingram, Saints
- Sony Michel, Patriots
- Spencer Ware, Chiefs
- Austin Ekeler, Chargers
- Darren Sproles, Eagles
- Nyheim Hines, Colts
- Rex Burkhead, Patriots
- Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
- Jordan Wilkins, Colts
- Josh Adams, Eagles
- C.J. Anderson, Rams
- Justin Jackson, Chargers
- Rod Smith, Cowboys
Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge
- Alvin Kamara, Saints
- Todd Gurley, Rams
- Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
- Melvin Gordon, Chargers
- Damien Williams, Chiefs
- James White, Patriots
- Mark Ingram, Saints
- Sony Michel, Patriots
- Marlon Mack, Colts
- Spencer Ware, Chiefs
- Rex Burkhead, Patriots
- Austin Ekeler, Chargers
- Nyheim Hines, Colts
- C.J. Anderson, Rams
- Darren Sproles, Eagles
- Justin Jackson, Chargers
- Jordan Wilkins, Colts
- Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
- Josh Adams, Eagles
- Rod Smith, Cowboys
Wide receivers -- Divisional Round (DFS)
- Michael Thomas, Saints
- Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
- Robert Woods, Rams
- Keenan Allen, Chargers
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts
- Julian Edelman, Patriots
- Amari Cooper, Cowboys
- Brandin Cooks, Rams
- Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
- Mike Williams, Chargers
- Ted Ginn, Jr.
- Josh Reynolds, Rams
- Dontrelle Inman, Colts
- Nelson Agholor, Eagles
- Golden Tate, Eagles
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys
- Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
- Cole Beasley, Cowboys
- Chris Hogan, Patriots
- Chester Rogers, Colts
Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge
- Michael Thomas, Saints
- Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
- Robert Woods, Rams
- Brandin Cooks, Rams
- Julian Edelman, Patriots
- Keenan Allen, Chargers
- T.Y. Hilton, Colts
- Amari Cooper, Cowboys
- Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
- Ted Ginn Jr., Saints
- Josh Reynolds, Rams
- Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
- Mike Williams, Chargers
- Chris Hogan, Patriots
- Dontrelle Inman, Colts
- Michael Gallup, Cowboys
- Nelson Agholor, Eagles
- Golden Tate, Eagles
- Tre'Quon Smith, Saints
- Chris Conley, Chiefs
Tight ends -- Divisional Round (DFS)
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs
- Zach Ertz, Eagles
- Eric Ebron, Colts
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
- Gerald Everett, Rams
- Hunter Henry, Chargers
- Ben Watson, Saints
- Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs
- Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
- Eric Ebron, Colts
- Zach Ertz, Eagles
- Gerald Everett, Rams
- Ben Watson, Saints
- Hunter Henry, Chargers
- Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
Kickers -- Divisional Round (DFS)
- Wil Lutz, Saints
- Greg Zuerlein, Rams
- Harrison Butker, Chiefs
- Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
- Adam Vinatieri, Colts
- Brett Maher, Cowboys
- Mike Badgley, Chargers
- Jake Elliott, Eagles
Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge
- Wil Lutz, Saints
- Greg Zuerlein, Rams
- Harrison Butker, Chiefs
- Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
- Adam Vinatieri, Colts
- Mike Badgley, Chargers
- Brett Maher, Cowboys
- Jake Elliott, Eagles
Defense/special teams -- Divisional Round (DFS)
- Saints
- Rams
- Patriots
- Chiefs
- Chargers
- Cowboys
- Colts
- Eagles
Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge
- Saints
- Rams
- Chiefs
- Patriots
- Colts
- Chargers
- Cowboys
- Eagles
