Divisional Round and Playoff Challenge fantasy football ranks

Published: Jan 08, 2019 at 08:38 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

The Wild Card round of the 2018 NFL postseason was... well, wild. The Colts opened it up with a huge win over the Texans, despite 17 fantasy points from rookie wideout Keke Coutee. Marlon Mack (20 points) and Eric Ebron (8 points) were also among the fantasy point leaders at their respective positions. Russell Wilson led all quarterbacks with 20 points, but he'll need to be replaced (for those who started him) as the Seahawks fell to the Cowboys and stud back Ezekiel Elliott (22 points).

The rest of the best in the Wild Card round roster included Allen Robinson (20 points), whose Bears were eliminated by the defending champion Eagles in what was the biggest shocker of the weekend. A pair of Chargers (Mike Badgley: 17 points; Chargers defense; 19 points) rounded out of the best of the best. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Chiefs, Patriots, Saints, Rams) enter the tournament and my DFS and Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those who want to see a Chiefs-SaintsSuper Bowl, you'll find many of their players atop or near the top of the ranks.

I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!

Rankings

Quarterbacks -- Divisional Round (DFS)

  1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
  2. Drew Brees, Saints
  3. Andrew Luck, Colts
  4. Jared Goff, Rams
  5. Philip Rivers, Chargers
  6. Tom Brady, Patriots
  7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
  8. Nick Foles, Eagles

Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge

  1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
  2. Drew Brees, Saints
  3. Jared Goff, Rams
  4. Tom Brady, Patriots
  5. Andrew Luck, Colts
  6. Philip Rivers, Chargers
  7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
  8. Nick Foles, Eagles

Running backs -- Divisional Round (DFS)

  1. Todd Gurley, Rams
  2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
  3. Alvin Kamara, Saints
  4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
  5. Damien Williams, Chiefs
  6. Marlon Mack, Colts
  7. James White, Patriots
  8. Mark Ingram, Saints
  9. Sony Michel, Patriots
  10. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
  11. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
  12. Darren Sproles, Eagles
  13. Nyheim Hines, Colts
  14. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
  15. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
  16. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
  17. Josh Adams, Eagles
  18. C.J. Anderson, Rams
  19. Justin Jackson, Chargers
  20. Rod Smith, Cowboys

Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge

  1. Alvin Kamara, Saints
  2. Todd Gurley, Rams
  3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
  4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
  5. Damien Williams, Chiefs
  6. James White, Patriots
  7. Mark Ingram, Saints
  8. Sony Michel, Patriots
  9. Marlon Mack, Colts
  10. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
  11. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
  12. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
  13. Nyheim Hines, Colts
  14. C.J. Anderson, Rams
  15. Darren Sproles, Eagles
  16. Justin Jackson, Chargers
  17. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
  18. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
  19. Josh Adams, Eagles
  20. Rod Smith, Cowboys

Wide receivers -- Divisional Round (DFS)

  1. Michael Thomas, Saints
  2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
  3. Robert Woods, Rams
  4. Keenan Allen, Chargers
  5. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
  6. Julian Edelman, Patriots
  7. Amari Cooper, Cowboys
  8. Brandin Cooks, Rams
  9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
  10. Mike Williams, Chargers
  11. Ted Ginn, Jr.
  12. Josh Reynolds, Rams
  13. Dontrelle Inman, Colts
  14. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
  15. Golden Tate, Eagles
  16. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
  17. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
  18. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
  19. Chris Hogan, Patriots
  20. Chester Rogers, Colts

Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

  1. Michael Thomas, Saints
  2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
  3. Robert Woods, Rams
  4. Brandin Cooks, Rams
  5. Julian Edelman, Patriots
  6. Keenan Allen, Chargers
  7. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
  8. Amari Cooper, Cowboys
  9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
  10. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints
  11. Josh Reynolds, Rams
  12. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
  13. Mike Williams, Chargers
  14. Chris Hogan, Patriots
  15. Dontrelle Inman, Colts
  16. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
  17. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
  18. Golden Tate, Eagles
  19. Tre'Quon Smith, Saints
  20. Chris Conley, Chiefs

Tight ends -- Divisional Round (DFS)

  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
  2. Zach Ertz, Eagles
  3. Eric Ebron, Colts
  4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
  5. Gerald Everett, Rams
  6. Hunter Henry, Chargers
  7. Ben Watson, Saints
  8. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge

  1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
  2. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
  3. Eric Ebron, Colts
  4. Zach Ertz, Eagles
  5. Gerald Everett, Rams
  6. Ben Watson, Saints
  7. Hunter Henry, Chargers
  8. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

Kickers -- Divisional Round (DFS)

  1. Wil Lutz, Saints
  2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams
  3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs
  4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
  5. Adam Vinatieri, Colts
  6. Brett Maher, Cowboys
  7. Mike Badgley, Chargers
  8. Jake Elliott, Eagles

Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

  1. Wil Lutz, Saints
  2. Greg Zuerlein, Rams
  3. Harrison Butker, Chiefs
  4. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots
  5. Adam Vinatieri, Colts
  6. Mike Badgley, Chargers
  7. Brett Maher, Cowboys
  8. Jake Elliott, Eagles

Defense/special teams -- Divisional Round (DFS)

  1. Saints
  2. Rams
  3. Patriots
  4. Chiefs
  5. Chargers
  6. Cowboys
  7. Colts
  8. Eagles

Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge

  1. Saints
  2. Rams
  3. Chiefs
  4. Patriots
  5. Colts
  6. Chargers
  7. Cowboys
  8. Eagles

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

