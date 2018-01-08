Divisional Round analyst Playoff Challenge picks

With the Rams stymied in the Wild Card round, I decided to hop on board with the Vikings. As a Packers fan, it'd pain me to see them go deep into the postseason and possibly host the Super Bowl in their home stadium. However, with one of the league's best defenses and a potent offense, the Vikings look poised to go far. I also like the added benefit of Latavius Murray and Stefon Diggs being started in so few lineups right now. Getting in on them now before others are forced to add them (if they keep winning) could give me an edge down the stretch.