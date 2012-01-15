Divisional playoffs dish out plenty of drollery

Things got a bit nutty when ... The Patriots opt to dial it back to a time when football players wore leather helmets, and the forward pass was a foreign offensive concept. You see, back in the old-timey days, teams punted before fourth down to get ahead in the always-important field position battle. With the game out of hand, the Patriots figured they were better off getting their all-time great, future Hall of Fame quarterback off the field. So, Tom Brady lined up in the shotgun formation, and surprised everyone by punting the ball. It was a good punt, too, going for 48 yards. Some mayhem occurred after the play, with the punt sparking a brawl.