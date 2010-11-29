Division-leading Bears, Chiefs could miss out on playoffs

4. St. Louis Rams (5-6)

We will see a team in the No. 4 slot with an 8-8 record, possibly even 7-9. A team with 10 wins will not make the playoffs as a wild card, which will be a shame. The Rams had a major breakthrough this week when rookie QB Sam Bradford led them to their first road victory. The Rams still have three road games and probably have to win at Seattle in the final week to claim the division with at 8-8. Bradford is the best quarterback in the division, Steven Jackson is the best running back and the defense is playing well.