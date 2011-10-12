'Division Desperation' week a pivotal time for some teams

I shall dub this Week 6, "Divisional Desperation," because, well, everything needs a cutesy name to be branded these days, right? Isn't that how it works in sports?
Anywho, it's time for a few teams with Super Bowl aspirations -- the Bears and Eagles -- to put up or shut up. Chicago faces division-rival Minnesota knowing that a loss drops the Bears to 2-4 in a division with two unbeaten teams already. Lose and it's lights out.
The Eagles face the Redskins; Philly loses and it falls to 1-5, while the 'Skins would be 4-1. That's likely too much ground to start making up, and now you're begging and hoping other teams collapse just to be a factor in your own division. And don't forget about the Falcons, who also had designs on Indy in February, but face a dangerous Panthers team Sunday. The Falcons are hoping not to fall to 2-4 and perhaps getting too far off the pace in a more competitive NFC this season.