'Division Desperation' week a pivotal time for some teams

The Eagles face the Redskins; Philly loses and it falls to 1-5, while the 'Skins would be 4-1. That's likely too much ground to start making up, and now you're begging and hoping other teams collapse just to be a factor in your own division. And don't forget about the Falcons, who also had designs on Indy in February, but face a dangerous Panthers team Sunday. The Falcons are hoping not to fall to 2-4 and perhaps getting too far off the pace in a more competitive NFC this season.