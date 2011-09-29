Ditka calls controversial biography of Payton 'despicable'

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 02:21 PM

Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka called a new biography that details the alleged drug addiction and depression of his former running back, Walter Payton, "pathetic" and "despicable."

"The Hero No One Knew," written by Jeff Pearlman, contends that Payton suffered from an addiction to painkillers, contemplated suicide and had extramarital affairs.

"I'd spit on him," Ditka said of Pearlman, according to NBC Chicago. "I have no respect for him."

Ditka added that the book "serves no purpose" and contended that the author likely was motivated by money.

Pearlman defended the biography about the Hall of Fame running back and the details it includes.

"When we present people as a sort of athletic cliché, and this golden guy who had no flaws whatsoever, I think we do people a disservice," Pearlman told NBC Chicago. "I don't think there's anything wrong with knowing that a person was flawed."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Takeaways from Saints vs. Seahawks; Senior Bowl's Jim Nagy joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to discuss Saints-Seahawks. Plus, Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, stops by to talk college football.
news

Former Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Mike Lucci dies at age of 81

Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, died Tuesday at age 81.
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis; 2023 between Dallas, L.A. and Indy 

The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis for at least another year, but beyond that, the annual event might be on the move.
news

Injury Data Since 2015

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW