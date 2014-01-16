District judge halts preliminary approval of $765 million NFL case

NFL.com Wire Reports
PHILADELPHIA -- A federal judge denied preliminary approval of a $765 million settlement of NFL concussion claims, fearing it may not be enough to cover 20,000 retired players.
U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody asked for more financial analysis from the parties, a week after players' lawyers filed a detailed payout plan.
"I am primarily concerned that not all retired NFL football players who ultimately receive a qualifying diagnosis or their (families) ... will be paid," Brody wrote in a 12-page opinion issued Tuesday.
The proposed settlement, negotiated over several months, is designed to last at least 65 years.
The NFL said it would work with the judge and the plaintiffs to answer all questions about the proposed settlement.
"We respect Judge Brody's request for additional information as a step towards preliminary approval," the NFL said in a statement. "We will work with the plaintiffs' attorneys to supply that information promptly to the court and special master. We are confident that the settlement is fair and adequate, and look forward to demonstrating that to the court."
The awards would vary based on an ex-player's age and diagnosis. A younger retiree with Lou Gehrig's disease would get $5 million, those with serious dementia cases would get $3 million and an 80-year-old with early dementia would get $25,000. Retirees without symptoms would get baseline screening, and follow-up care if needed.
Some critics have argued that the NFL, with more than $9 billion in annual revenues, was getting away lightly. But the players' lawyers said they will face huge challenges just to get the case to trial. They would have to prove the injuries were linked to the players' NFL service and should not be handled through league arbitration.
Sol Weiss, a lead lawyer for the ex-players, remained confident the class-action settlement will ultimately be approved.
"I am very confident that the (actuarial) people we used are right, and that there will be enough money to cover these claims for 65 years," Weiss said.
More than 4,500 former players have filed suit, some accusing the league of fraud for its handling of concussions. They include former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim McMahon, who suffers from dementia.
Layn R. Phillips, a former federal judge from California hired by Brody to lead settlement negotiations, had called the deal fair.
The settlement would include $675 million for compensatory claims, for players with neurological symptoms; $75 million for baseline testing for asymptomatic men; and $10 million for medical research and education. The NFL also would pay an additional $112 million to the players' lawyers for their fees and expenses, for a total payout of nearly $900 million.
With the preliminary rejection in hand, the two sides could try to assure the judge the money will last or raise the fund amount to ease her concerns. They also could try to start over.
Brody is expected to hold a hearing sometime this year at which critics could challenge the settlement terms. She would then decide whether or not to grant final approval. Retirees could opt out of the settlement and sue the league individually, but there is no guarantee they would ever get to trial or see any money.
The judge last month named Perry Golkin, a longtime executive at the investment firm Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co., as a special master to advise her on the case.
The players' lawyers filed a few hundred pages of documents and exhibits last week, but Brody asked for more analysis to bolster their claim that the money won't run out.
"Unfortunately, no such analyses were provided to me in support of the plaintiffs' motion. In the absence of additional supporting evidence, I have concerns about the fairness, reasonableness and adequacy of the settlement," Brody wrote.
