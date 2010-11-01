'Distraught' Phillips going back to basics with 1-6 Cowboys

"I don't think anybody thought this would be the case," he said. "Not that we could just walk out and beat anybody, but I think we just felt we were a good football team. It's hard to be in this situation because you look at it and say, man, you can't even shake it. That's been the tough part about it. You look at each other and those things are what you want, accountability, the mindset, the work ethic. It's just not resulting in wins."