Dissecting the play that cost Dolphins' Sapp his job

For the record, I hate when teams cut a player the following day after he allowed a big play. This implies to the rest of the team that it was not their fault for losing, but rather the player who just walked out the door. Yes, Sapp allowed the big play to Welker, but he also made a big play, breaking up a pass resulting in Jared Oldrick's interception return that led to a touchdown. Shouldn't Sapp get a stay of execution for making a huge play? And don't forget that because Sapp is a vested veteran, his contract is guaranteed for the season and Miami has to pay him anyway. If he was good enough to make the team and get the guarantee, then how can one bad play cost him his job?