Disgruntled QB Palmer reportedly sells Cincinnati-area home

"I love (Palmer), you know that. You know how I feel about him, and I always will," Ochocinco said. "Everything I've done, I like to say that Carson is the reason for my success -- as so is everybody else. But, you know, he's the quarterback, period. And I think he's in a frustrated state, similar to what I was couple of years ago [when the receiver asked to be traded]. And hopefully everything comes around."