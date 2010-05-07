Disgruntled DT Haynesworth skipping Redskins' second minicamp

Albert Haynesworth was absent again Friday when the Washington Redskins opened their second voluntary minicamp under new coach Mike Shanahan.
The two-time All-Pro defensive tackle remains unhappy with the Redskins' switch to a 3-4 defense and would prefer to be traded. He also has irked Shanahan by working with his own trainer and staying away from all of the team's voluntary offseason conditioning sessions.
Haynesworth, who has been paid $32 million of the $41 million guaranteed in the contract that he signed with the Redskins last year, stayed away from the first minicamp last month in hopes the team would trade him, possibly for draft picks. However, on the second day of the NFL draft, Shanahan announced that "Haynesworth will not be traded."
Haynesworth will be required to attend the mandatory minicamp next month.
One Redskins player who did return to the field was Rocky McIntosh. The linebacker skipped the first minicamp because he wants a long-term contract instead of the one-year tender he was offered as a restricted free agent.
McIntosh has yet to sign the tender, so he signed an injury protection agreement so he can participate in the three days of minicamp practices.
Friday also marked the practice debut of No. 4 overall selection Trent Williams and the rest of the Redskins' draft picks. While voluntary for the veterans, the minicamp is mandatory for rookies.
Despite his newbie status, Williams lined up at left tackle with the starting offensive line.
As he did with the first minicamp, Shanahan is keeping his team under wraps. Reporters are barred from the Friday and Sunday sessions and will be allowed to watch only on Saturday.
Also Friday, the Redskins announced the signing of free-agent linebacker Chris Draft, who played for the Buffalo Bills last season. Draft also has played for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and St. Louis Rams during his 12-year NFL career.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.