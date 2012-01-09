Discrimination suit filed against Elway dealership

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former employee is alleging workers were routinely subjected to racial discrimination at a California car dealership partially owned by former Denver Broncos star John Elway.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, a former sales manager at John Elway's Manhattan Beach Toyota alleges he and other minority employees were denied promotions and opportunities based on their race.
Timothy Sandquist says he didn't get a promotion he deserved despite eight years of successful employment because he is black. He was instead made to work the job without earning the title or a raise.
Sandquist alleges the dealership's general manager used ethnic slurs against black, Latino and Middle Eastern employees.
A lawyer for the dealership, James McDonald, says the lawsuit appears to have numerous inaccuracies and the allegations don't appear to have merit.