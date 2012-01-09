Discrimination suit filed against Elway dealership

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 02:21 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former employee is alleging workers were routinely subjected to racial discrimination at a California car dealership partially owned by former Denver Broncos star John Elway.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, a former sales manager at John Elway's Manhattan Beach Toyota alleges he and other minority employees were denied promotions and opportunities based on their race.

Timothy Sandquist says he didn't get a promotion he deserved despite eight years of successful employment because he is black. He was instead made to work the job without earning the title or a raise.

Sandquist alleges the dealership's general manager used ethnic slurs against black, Latino and Middle Eastern employees.

A lawyer for the dealership, James McDonald, says the lawsuit appears to have numerous inaccuracies and the allegations don't appear to have merit.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action. 
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 6 games

The Giants have lost yet another offensive player, with WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) being ruled out early against the Rams.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 6 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith remains grounded ahead of first start since 2017: 'I'm fresh, I'm ready'

A finger injury has sidelined Russell Wilson for at least next three weeks. With the star QB out of the lineup, Seahawks backup Geno Smith will be asked to keep Seattle afloat. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spoke with Smith ahead of Sunday's big game against the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW