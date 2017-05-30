Around the NFL

Dirk Koetter: Bucs' kicking battle has 'a little tension'

Published: May 30, 2017 at 02:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tracking most position battles during organized team activities is a pointless chore with almost no tangible results. In Tampa Bay, however, the Buccaneers are already keeping a close eye on their place-kicking results.

When Nick Folk signed to compete with last year's second-round pick Roberto Aguayo, the fight for a job began.

"The competition has definitely started. I know everybody feels it," coach Dirk Koetter said last week, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "There's a little tension when we're going through that. That's a good thing. That's a good thing. This is pro football, there's supposed to be competition."

Aguayo made 22 of 31 field goals as a rookie, an NFL-low 71 percent. The Florida State product struggled with accuracy and didn't make up for it with a big leg. In his first year, Aguayo was just 4 of 11 on attempts of 40-plus yards, with a long of 43. He also missed two extra-point tries.

Per Stroud, during last week's OTAs, Aguayo made 1 of 4 attempts on narrow goal posts (8 1/2 feet wide) and 4 of 5 from 35-40 yards on the regulation posts (18 1/2 feet). Folk went 9 of 9.

It's only May, and the Bucs likely will give Aguayo until the end of the preseason to make up ground on the 32-year-old Folk, but the youngster will need to display a lot of growth between now and then to keep his job.

One thing is for sure: The kicker battle will be one of the most intriguing aspects of this year's edition of Hard Knocks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

news

Cowboys rookie TE Jake Ferguson aims to live up to Daryl Johnston's legacy by wearing No. 48

Rookie TE Jake Ferguson speaks on the significance of wearing Daryl Johnston's old No. 48 for the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Rams WR Allen Robinson amped to play for Sean McVay: 'I truly believe that'll bring the best out of me'

Set to play for the third franchise and fourth head coach of his career, WR Allen Robinson has joined the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams and believes he's poised for his best season yet -- which is a sizable statement considering his resume.

news

QB Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts, reunite with Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Nick Foles are working on a deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday afternoon.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 20

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday the signings of tight end Jelani Woods and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to finalize their 2022 draft class.

news

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell satisfied by QB Kellen Mond's spring performance entering Year 2

New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell gives his initial assessment of Kellen Mond as the quarterback prepares for Year 2.

news

Green Bay WR coach Jason Vrable: Sammy Watkins 'in a good place right now' with Packers

Sammy Watkins' latest stop has him in a new location, but among familiar company. Watkins' position coach, Jason Vrable, doubles as Green Bay's pass game coordinator in 2022. He's bringing with him some familiar terminology from their days spent together in Buffalo, and believes the wide receiver's move to Green Bay will position him for success.

news

Robert Woods feeling 'really, really good' in injury recovery, excited to get going with Titans

Robert Woods watched his Rams teammates win a Super Bowl without him. Then the Rams signed his replacement and shipped him to Tennessee. It would be understandable if the veteran wide receiver was a little bitter or slow to adjust to his new environment. Instead, Woods is feeling slightly impatient in his return from season-ending knee surgery.

news

Carson Wentz: Split from Colts 'kinda came out of left field'

Newly acquired Commanders QB Carson Wentz reflects on the comments made by Colts owner Jim Irsay followed by the end of the 2021 season.

news

Jets CB D.J. Reed believes Sauce Gardner hype: 'He's everything that the media is saying he is'

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and the first selection of a celebrated Jets rookie class, CB Sauce Gardner is already impressing a veteran Jets teammate.

news

Eagles WR Quez Watkins 'loved' trade for A.J. Brown: 'My role is not going to change -- I'm going to continue to do what I do'

Even with the addition of A.J. Brown, Eagles WR Quez Watkins doesn't expect his role to change after a promising 2021 season.

news

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka calling plays in practice; decision on games TBD

As of now, it remains to be announced who will be calling plays for the Daniel Jones-led Giants offense as Mike Kafka is currently handling the duties at practice, but no decision has been made for games.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW