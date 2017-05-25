Dirk Koetter apologizes for Bucs' '28-3' shot at Falcons

"I want to sure on behalf of the Bucs organization that I apologize for whatever that was supposed to be that went out on social media yesterday," Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter told reporters Thursday, per the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman. "That's not what our organization is about and that was totally unprofessional and not smart on our part, whoever was responsible for that. Heck, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl and we were sitting on our butt while they were playing. So we've got no room to make fun of anyone in the Super Bowl whether they won or not."