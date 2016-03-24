Dirk Koetter admits Mike Glennon trade is a possibility

As 2015 displayed yet again, a quality backup quarterback is vital for NFL teams. By December alone, 12 quarterbacks missed a combined 55 starts due to injury.
The Dallas Cowboys provided the leading example of how the lack of a backup signal-caller can sink a team's season.
With the dearth of capable quarterbacks on the market, however, a backup who can start is a huge trade asset.
Should a team with a good, young backup chance potentially capsizing their 2016 season by trading away a quality quarterback? Or do they risk missing out on optimizing the value of a player by not trading him now?
Mike Glennon is one name bandied about in potential trade scenarios to QB-needy teams like the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns or Los Angeles Rams. With an up-and-coming team, the Bucs' brass has repeatedly stated they like Glennon as insurance in case Jameis Winston get injured.
However, they are slowly admitting trading the asset might be the most prudent move.
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Wednesday the idea of losing the fourth-year pro scares him a bit.
"A little, yeah," Koetter said, via the Tampa Tribune. "I'm on record saying that I think Mike Glennon is a starter in the NFL. I'm a huge Mike Glennon fan.
"So I'd love to have Mike Glennon on our football team. But it's a business, and if something happens that he's not with us, well, that's why we acquired Ryan Griffin last year."
Bucs general manager Jason Licht said during the NFL Scouting Combine he won't just give Glennon away, but reiterated this week he's weighing interest in the backup quarterback -- while denying he's seeking first-round compensation.
"It's out there," Koetter said of the trade talks. "We're just going to have to see how it all plays out. But if the right opportunity presents itself, Jason's going to have to make a decision."
All this recent chatter about a quarterback who performed well, but not otherworldly exemplifies the thin QB market. It also can be seen as the Bucs attempting to drum up a bidding war to maximize Glennon's value.
Getting a top-end draft pick in exchange for a player they are almost sure to lose next offseason makes sense for Tampa. But heading into 2016 without insurance would be a nail-biting prospect.