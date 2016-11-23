Dion Lewis doesn't offer much fantasy football clarity

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
Marcas Grant: Since the Bengals are still treating A.J. Green's injury as week-to-week, you should too. Especially if you're in a situation where you have a playoff spot locked up and are just looking to build depth on your roster. Because Green is such a talented target monster, it's worth waiting a week or two for Cincinnati to make a decision before you do anything. If it ends up that we don't see Green again this season, the upside is that there are plenty of streaming options available on the waiver wire.
MG: I'd like to be optimistic about Hilton's chances this week since he's far and away the most-targeted player in the Colts passing game, but then there's Scott Tolzien. The career backup has been in the league since 2012 but has thrown exactly one pass since 2013 (the good: it was completed; the bad: for four yards). The Steelers would be wise to force Tolzien to beat them with his arm, but they'd be foolish to do everything short of wrapping Hilton in duct tape in an effort to handcuff Indy's aerial attack.
M.G.: Let's start with this ... it's not Scott Tolzien. Now that we have that out of the way, there are a couple of names that qualify as good streaming options this week and they both happen to be in the same game. Ryan Tannehill offers some potential against a 49ers defense that has allowed nearly 1,000 passing yards in the past three weeks. Asking Tannehill to throw for 300 yards might be ambitious, but he should still be able to produce against this team. Meanwhile Colin Kaepernick has posted 18 or more fantasy points in four of his five games in 2016, thanks in part to his rushing ability. Both are available in an enormous number of NFL.com leagues.
M.G.: In case you haven't noticed, it's all going wrong in Chicago right now. Alshon Jeffery is suspended, Kyle Long is out for the year and Jay Cutler might be soon to follow. It's like the ending of "The Empire Strikes Back" but unless Jordan Howard has some Jedi-like powers that he's yet to reveal, this fantasy rebellion is getting squashed. As long as the Bears are forced to roll with Matt Barkley or David Fales at quarterback, Howard is going to see loaded fronts against him. Latavius Murray might not get as many touches as Howard, but he's in a much more productive offense which counts for a lot.
M.G.: This is an important piece of strategy to consider as we barrel headlong into the fantasy playoffs. Now that we're past the bye weeks, the need for roster depth isn't quite as important. You generally know who your starters are going to be on a weekly basis. What you need to consider now is roster insurance. Namely, who are the players who will be next in line if your front line starters go down. In running back terms, that means grabbing a particular player's handcuff. As we've seen with recent injuries to guys like Giovani Bernard and C.J. Prosise, running backs are still the most fragile position in fantasy and those spots on your roster need to be safeguarded.
M.G.: It's certainly worth trying to get any of those three players for Robinson, if possible. But you should understand that you might need to package another player along with ARob in order to make it happen. Your task would have been a little easier if Robinson had been able to take advantage of a Lions secondary that has been victimized by plenty of offenses this year. Instead, he gave you just 18 receiving yards. His touchdown helped salvage something from the day, but it was an ugly reminder of his season-long struggles. But with an unfavorable schedule the rest of the way, it's in your best interest to try and move Robinson for something to help you through the stretch run.
M.G.: Um ... yay? My trepidation has nothing to do with Lewis' ability, which he proved to us beyond a shadow of a doubt last season. What worries me is his place in an offense that is as loaded as any in the NFL, led by a quarterback that spreads the ball around as much as anyone. It would be nice to believe that as Lewis works back into game shape that he'll overtake James White for snaps, but with Bill Belichick there are no guarantees. Now that I've dashed any excitement ... yeah, you should totally try to get Lewis on your roster. Seriously. His ability and place in a productive offense mean he's worthy of flex consideration most weeks.
M.G.: Rawls is a clear winner for me right now. The Seahawks have had to triage their backfield in the past couple of weeks with injuries to C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope on top of releasing C.J. Spiller and Christine Michael. That means there are no real threats to Rawls seeing a heavy workload. Oh, and the Seahawks are absolutely on fire offensively right now. It's hard to say the same about the Broncos offensively at the moment and -- call me crazy -- I still believe that Kapri Bibbs will start eating into Devontae Booker's touches sooner rather than later.
M.G.: A couple of weeks ago, I might have said no to this because I was unsure of Bryant's place in the Dallas passing game. But the past few weeks have reassured me that Dez and Dak Prescott have figured some things out. How else do you explain 17-plus fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. And while Lamar Miller isn't giving you DeMarco Murray numbers, he retains his place as the most reliable fantasy option in the Texans' offense and is an RB1 the rest of the season. Here's a chance to add a quality receiver without suffering a major dropoff at the running back position. Go for it.
M.G.: This week, I'd lean toward Matthews. I've become enamored with the Titans wideout who's been as efficient as they come this year, catching 68 percent of the throws in his direction. More importantly, he faces a Bears team that is racked by injuries and could struggle to keep its defense off the field. On the other hand, Michael Thomas and the Saints face a Rams defense that has been a problem for plenty of offenses this season. I'd feel much more confident with Matthews seeing consistent targets this week than Thomas.
