Dion Lewis doesn't offer much fantasy football clarity

M.G.: It's certainly worth trying to get any of those three players for Robinson, if possible. But you should understand that you might need to package another player along with ARob in order to make it happen. Your task would have been a little easier if Robinson had been able to take advantage of a Lions secondary that has been victimized by plenty of offenses this year. Instead, he gave you just 18 receiving yards. His touchdown helped salvage something from the day, but it was an ugly reminder of his season-long struggles. But with an unfavorable schedule the rest of the way, it's in your best interest to try and move Robinson for something to help you through the stretch run.