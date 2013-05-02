Dion Jordan joins 'NFL Total Access'; all Friday's news

Players 81 to 90 of "The Top 100 Players of 2013" were revealed Thursday night on NFL Network, providing more debate fodder for everyone. Check out some of our instant debate on selections like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. If you missed Thursday night's show, catch an encore presentation tonight at 5 p.m. ET, followed by 2013's final episode of "Path to the Draft" at 6 p.m. ET.

Schein: The good kind of divorce

After a difficult parting of ways, Andy Reid and the Eagles are both in position to succeed in 2013, Adam Schein writes. More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» Get a head start on the weekend's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Later, hear from No. 3 overall draft pick Dion Jordan of the Miami Dolphins on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

» Albert Breer reports on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who enter the 2013 season with a new coach, a new general manager, and an owner entering his second season.

» Ian Rapoport on Dennis Allen, Reggie McKenzie and the rebuilding Oakland Raiders.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets.

» Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks provides draft grades to the teams in the AFC West and NFC West.

» NFL Evolution explains what trainers do when checking on an ACL injury while a player is on the field.

» Track every pick of the 2013 NFL Draft and read the scouting report on all 254 players taken at NFL.com's draft central.

» Score has wasted no time in releasing its batch of rookie cards for the 2013 NFL Draft. View them here.

» Happy birthday to free-agent running back Joseph Addai, who turns 30 on Friday.

